VALE — A South Carolina man died Monday near Vale in a three-vehicle crash.
Oregon State Police reported the crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. on Highway 20 near milepost 244. Timothy Eviston, 57, of Winnsboro, South Carolina, was driving a Nissan Rogue east on the two-lane highway when he attempted to pass a motor home and struck a westbound Ford F350 pickup.
The Ford then collided with a Ford Expedition pulling a travel trailer, according to state police, and both vehicles and the trailer caught fire.
Eviston died from injuries in the crash.
Jacob Price, 30, of Ontario, was driving the Ford F350, and Guillermo Fonseca, 33, of Eagle, Idaho, was driving the Expedition. Both suffered injuries and ambulances rushed them from the scene.
Amy Dancer, 40, of Eagle, Idaho, and three juveniles also were in the Expedition. Ground ambulances took Dancer and two juveniles, and an air ambulance flew the third youth.
The Malheur County Sheriff's Office and other agencies also responded to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.