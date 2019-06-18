HERMISTON — A two-car collision on Highway 395 outside Hermiston city limits on Tuesday sent one person to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
The incident occurred around noon when a 1996 blue Chevy pickup driven by Albert Russel rear-ended a 1989 Ford pickup containing Zane Riddle and Robert Riddle, according to Oregon State Police Trooper Sean Carothers.
Carothers said the Riddles were stopped in the left lane, waiting to make a left-hand turn when they were hit from behind by Russell’s vehicle.
Russell was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center via Life Flight with serious injuries, Carothers said. The Riddles were transported by ambulance to Good Shepherd Health Care System, according to Umatilla Fire District 1.
Highway 395 was blocked in both directions for over an hour. Those heading north were redirected down Bensel Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.