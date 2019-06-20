OREGON CITY — A Hermiston woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday in a head-on crash near Oregon City. Oregon State Police also reported three other crashes that day claimed four lives statewide.
Lucia Smith, 28, was driving south on Highway 99E near milepost 16 when a north-going Toyota Tacoma crossed the centerline, smashing into her Jeep Commander. An ambulance took Smith to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland.
State police reported receiving a driving complaint at 3:53 p.m. about the Toyota just before the crash. Hosein Reslmn, 36, of Milwaukie, drove the Toyota. He also suffered serious injuries, and a emergency aircraft flew him to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland.
State police also reported two Arizona residents died Wednesday in a crash near Crane.
Troopers and other emergency personnel at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 near milepost 22. Joyce and Arnold Arends were driving east in a GMC Yukon when it went off the road and onto the shoulder. The GMC came back onto the road, where it rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top on the south side of the highway.
The Arends died at the scene.
The Harney County Sheriff’s Office and Burns Fire Department assisted at the scene, along with personnel from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Two other crashes on the opposite side of the state also were deadly, according to Oregon State Police.
Randy Darnell, 61, of Bay City, died when his Mazda 3 left Highway 6 near Tillamook and struck a tree. And one person died in a head-on crash on Highway 99W near Junction City.
Carol Sedano, 65, of Waldport, was heading south on the highway when her Toyota Corolla crashed into an oncoming Buick Rea, which then smashed into a tree.
Jeffrey Taylor of Corvallis drove the Buick. He died at the scene. He was 68.
His passenger, Madeline Taylor, 66, of Corvallis, suffered serious injuries. An ambulance took her to a local hospital.
Sedano suffered critical injuries and required a flight in an emergency aircraft to a local hospital.
State police reported it continues to investigate each of the crashes.
