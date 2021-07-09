PENDLETON — A crash about 8 miles east of Pendleton on Interstate 84 has stopped eastbound traffic.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the wreck occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, near milepost 18. ODOT closed the eastbound exit at milepost 216.
“There is no viable eastbound alternate route for freeway traffic,” the state road department reported.
The East Oregonian will update this as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.