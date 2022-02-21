PENDLETON — A mass crash involving dozens of vehicles early the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 21, closed a portion of Interstate 84 about 21 miles east of Pendleton, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation and Nick Vora, Union County’s emergency services director.
The crash was reported on ODOT’s Trip Check website at 12:44 p.m.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the wrecks stretch for a mile and emergency agencies from regional counties are responding.
Capt. Merle Laci with the La Grande Fire Department said two ambulances and one rescue rig were on scene from Union County, with crews from Union and Island City fire departments on standby. The La Grande Fire Department sent eight personnel to the scene.
Laci said crews are conducting triage and no other emergency vehicles have been called as of 2:30 p.m.
Nick Oatley, spokesperson with Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, confirmed the Hermiston-based fire department also responded, but he did not have specifics on how many personnel were on scene.
Emily Smith, director of communications for St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, reported that as of 3 p.m., the hospital received six patients from the multi-vehicle crash.
"The patients' statuses are unknown at this time," she reported, "and no information on ages etc. is available to the media at this time."
Grande Ronde Hospital Incident Commander Elaine LaRochelle activated the hospital's incident command system, according to a press release from Mardi Ford, Grande Ronde public information officer.
"We are preparing to support any patients sent our way with emergency services and medical care," Ford said in the release. "We do not have any news on distribution of patients to be sent our way. However, we are prepared to assist in this emergency. We are cooperating fully with all regional partners, including our media contacts, to do what we can to keep everyone informed. Our primary mission, however, is to provide emergency services and medical care to patients in need. Once we know more, we will issue an update."
According to a press release from ODOT, "This is expected to be an extended closure lasting through the evening for westbound freeway and at least several hours for eastbound freeway."
The westbound freeway also is closed to trucks in Ontario due to limited truck parking in Baker City and La Grande. Highway 204 (Tollgate Highway) and Highway 245 also are closed to all but local traffic. ODOT reported these are not viable detour routes for freeway traffic.
This is a breaking news story. The East Oregonian will update this article s we gather more information.
