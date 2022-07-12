LA GRANDE — Oregon Department of Transportation has reported a semitrailer crash Tuesday afternoon, July 12, near La Grande has shut down Interstate 84 westbound.

The crash occurred near Exit 265, ODOT reported at 2:11 p.m., and the westbound lanes are likely to remain closed for two to four hours for removal and clean up operations.

The state transportation department also reported emergency crews and a tow vehicle are on the scene, and drivers should use alternate routes if available.

For updates on road closures and conditions, visit TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368.

