The Hermiston Police Department’s plan to create a vehicle to help with evidence gathering took a hard shot Tuesday due to a crash.
Umatilla County Fire District last year donated a 2006 Ford ambulance to the police department. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said it has a lot of miles and the ball joints needed replacing, but the engine is a diesel and runs well.
The ambulance looked like the right vehicle to outfit so the department’s evidence technician could respond to certain crimes, such as a storage unit burglary, and gather evidence rather than have an officer dust for fingerprints while calls for service pile up. Edmiston said the project would not replace the evidence vehicle that Oregon State Police sends to major crime scenes.
Hermiston police sent the ambulance to a Tri-Cities business to give it a new coat of paint along with police striping, and recently left the vehicle at Duke’s Auto Plus, 30600 Highway 730, Umatilla, to replace the ball joints.
But a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday the plan crashed. Literally.
Oregon State Police reported a Dodge Ram pickup towing a trailer was heading east on Highway 730 near Duke’s when a Kia Sedona pulled out and struck the right front axel of the trailer. The Dodge’s driver lost control, went off the road and into the parking lot of Duke’s, striking a Toyota Camry and the old ambulance.
The crash likely totaled the Kia, according to state police, damaged the front bumper of the pickup, along with its right side and the right side of the trailer and munched the rear of the Toyota. The ambulance sustained exterior damage that does not appear too significant, Edmiston said, but the impact probably bent the frame on the vehicle, which had insurance coverage of $17,000.
“So that would likely mean it’s totaled,” Edmiston said.
Marcelino Salas Canare, 67, of Umatilla, drove the Kia. Oregon State Police cited her for failure to yield the right of way, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Edmiston said that was the topper to the whole mess and it was disappointing the department did not get to try out the project.
