PENDLETON — An unusually balmy February went out like a lion, as a winter storm battered the region. Icy and snowy conditions caused school closures and car crashes.
Pendleton recorded a low of 6 degrees Friday morning, Feb. 24, with inches of snow accumulating over ice. The National Weather Service reported wind chill values could reach -2, despite wind speed of only 3-5 mph.
Due to inclement weather and road conditions, local schools were closed or openings delayed Feb. 24. The school districts of Pendleton, Milton-Freewater, Helix closed schools for the day. Heppner, Ione and Athena-Weston schools were delayed one to three hours.
The Oregon Department of Transportation at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 23 reported Interstate 84 was closed eastbound between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 5 miles east of La Grande, due to multiple disabled vehicles and extreme snowy conditions. Highway 204, Tollgate Highway, also was closed to nonlocal traffic. The snowstorm affected other routes as well.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer reported even the stretch of I-84 from Hermiston to Pendleton was slippery in places.
Roads could be dangerously icy throughout Eastern Oregon as snow and slush froze, Tom Strandberg, ODOT Region 5's public affairs officer, said. Crews were out all night working to clear away stranded or damaged vehicles and to treat roads to improve conditions.
Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber in Pendleton said there were fewer crashes Feb. 24 than the day before.
"Yesterday we had two reportable accidents in Hermiston and four in the Pendleton area," he said. "In general, the bigger the storm, the fewer the crashes. If it looks like packed snow on the roads, people slow down. If there's just a dusting, they drive faster, even if there's freezing fog and rain."
Farber credited ODOT for keeping wrecks down.
"ODOT stayed on top of it," he said. "They've done a phenomenal job. They knew it was coming, so were prepared to sand the roads and clear snow."
Farber also said crashes tend to happen in spurts.
"In the early morning and then more crashes in the afternoon," he said. "We've had no major crashes with serious injuries so far."
The OSP's daily media bulletin for Feb. 23 reported seven crashes due to snowy and icy roads in Umatilla and Morrow counties between 4:39 a.m and 7:08. p.m., with minor injuries at worst.
Morrow County sheriff's deputies, fire and ambulance units responded at 1:06 a.m. Feb. 23 to a rollover crash on Bombing Range Road, Boardman. The crash site was not immediately known, as the driver was walking down the middle of the road, according to the county's media bulletin for law enforcement and emergency services.
Umatilla County sheriff's deputies also responded to many crashes during the storm. At Triangle Road and Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater, a brown Mitsubishi Outlander went through a fence into a field and rolled, coming to rest on its side at 8:19 a.m. OSP also responded. The driver was uninjured.
"It's been busy for (deputies)," Sheriff Terry Rowan said. "Thankfully, there have been no major injuries in the incidents to which they've responded. They've helped push people out of a bad spot to get them back on the road."
The Umatilla County dispatch center took 20 calls about crashes without injuries and 10 with injuries or injuries unknown during the storm, sheriff's office communications Capt. Sterrin Ward said.
"That's from the 21st, when the weather turned, and for the parts of the county we cover," she said. "Those are also locations, so that more than one call could come in on the same location."
Fire department ambulances have answered calls carefully amid dangerous driving conditions.
"We responded to four auto accidents in the last two days," Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said. "We had to go slow to get to any of the calls, because of the snow and ice. We have to drive carefully, too."
He also said Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and Echo's fire district handled calls west of I-84's milepost 197.
ODOT urged motorists to avoid travel if possible until conditions improve. Drivers who must travel should be prepared for delays and winter weather, stay on main highways and keep supplies in their vehicles. Travelers should not blindly follow GPS navigation devices, as they could lead drivers onto routes in worse condition, or not maintained during winter.
Slow down, give extra room between vehicles, and move over for workers to keep them safe, ODOT said. Before traveling, look at TripCheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions throughout the state.
