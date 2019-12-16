UMATILLA — Separate car crashes on both sides of the Umatilla Bridge along Interstate 82 piled up roughly two dozen cars and blocked eastbound traffic from Washington into Oregon for five hours Monday morning, according to Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson.
Thorson said the crashes halted traffic from about 5:30-10:30 a.m. and included eight cars on the Washington side and “roughly 15” on the Oregon side, Thorson said.
On the Washington side, Thorson said there was freezing fog in the area and the crash was caused by drivers going too fast for the roadway and weather conditions.
Thorson said no serious injuries were reported that he was aware of and that all lanes are now clear on the bridge.
Oregon State Police are currently investigating the crash on the Oregon side of the border and will provide more details when they are available.
