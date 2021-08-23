BOARDMAN — A speeding driver shortly after midnight Saturday, Aug. 21, crashed into another car near Boardman, forcing it off the road. It was one of the local crashes Oregon State Police reported troopers responded to that resulted in injuries.
Joshua William Tyvan, 33, of Post Falls, Idaho, was driving a BMW X3 westbound on Interstate 84, according to state police, and admitted to reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and going too fast to see a westbound Ford EcoSport at about 12:15 a.m. near milepost 163. The BMW rammed into the Ford, sending it off the road and into a waterway.
The driver of the Ford, a 61-year-old man, and his 16-year-old passenger, both from Belgrade, Montana, were not injured. But state police reported Carachele Tyvan, 30, of Coeur d'Alene, the passenger in the BMW, received an ambulance ride to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
State police cited Joshua Tyvan for reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and three counts of reckless endangering
State police responded to a second crash involving an injury that evening.
Wesley James Boyd Brown, 27, was trying to make an illegal U-turn at about 7:35 p.m. at highways 730 and 37, Hermiston, according to state police. That’s when a 35-year-old man from Kennewick in a Kenworth tractor trailer collided with Brown’s vehicle, which state police did not identify.
Brown, however, suffered a severe head injury, OSP reported, and an ambulance took him to Good Shepherd.
Another crash at about 2 p.m. on I-84 between milepost 207 and Echo Meadows Road resulted in damage to a section of guardrail.
Ryan Smith, 55, of Portland, was driving a Ford F250 pickup hauling a travel trailer when it began to sway and he over-corrected, according to Oregon State Police. The pickup and trailer drifted off the left shoulder and hit the guardrail, damaging about 150 of the railing and posts. The pickup stopped when it became high centered on the railing, and the trailer crashed onto its left side.
State police cited Smith for driving while suspended.
