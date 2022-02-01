This semitrailer wreck Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 299 closed both westbound lanes for several hours, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The wreck came after ODOT reopened the freeway a little after midnight following its closure due to poor driving conditions and multiple wrecks.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — Multiple crashes and hazardous winter driving conditions Tuesday night, Feb. 1, led to the shutdown of Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Baker City.
The Oregon Department of Transportation at about 8 p.m. closed eastbound and westbound lanes of the freeway from Exit 216, about 6 miles east of Pendleton, to Exit 302 at Baker City. ODOT allowed local eastbound passenger traffic on I-84 from Exit 216 to La Grande only.
The conditions also led to the closures of Highway 204 (Tollgate Highway), Highway 30 between Baker City and Haines and Highway 245 to all but local traffic.
The state transportation department also closed I-84 westbound to semitrailers at Exit 374 due to no truck parking in Baker City and La Grande.
ODOT by 11 p.m. reported crews had the eastbound lanes open and were working on opening the westbound lanes. ODOT at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 2 reported westbound traffic could roll again.
But at about 7 a.m., a semitrailer wreck blocked both westbound lanes near milepost 299. ODOT anticipated the closure would last several hours and required commercial vehicles to get off the freeway in Ontario at Exit 374 due to the limited parking in Baker City.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.