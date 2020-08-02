UKIAH — Firefighters are steadily progressing to complete containment of the 85-acre Matlock Fire, according to a press release from the Umatilla National Forest.
The fire, which is burning in timber on the Umatilla National Forest, is located approximately 13.5 miles northwest of Ukiah. The Matlock Fire is now 70% contained, the release said, and is only burning in isolated, smoldering hotspots inside the perimeter.
Mop-up of the Matlock Fire continued Sunday, Aug. 2, in some areas, and suppression repair got underway in others. Logging equipment is moving and decking trees felled during fire suppression efforts.
Hotshot crews on Saturday, Aug. 1, put handlines around several small spot fires that had burned at the northern edge of the fire, while engines patrolled and mopped up along roads on the east and west flank. Suppression efforts are directed by Incident Commander Gabe Hale, Deputy IC Joe Goebel and the Northeast Oregon Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.
Resources no longer needed are being demobilized and made available to respond to other fires. The Mesa and Redmond Hotshots and other resources have been dispatched from the Matlock Fire to support Umatilla National Forest firefighters in initial attack efforts on the North Fork John Day Ranger District.
Firefighting resources assigned include one Interagency Hotshot Crew, two Type 2IA handcrews, five Type 6 engines and five water tenders.
The Matlock Fire was first reported July 28. Fire managers located the wildfire with assistance from an Oregon Department of Forestry detection camera on Black Mountain. The fire was caused by lightning in the area.
