MEACHAM — Motorists on Interstate 84 delays starting on Thursday, June 24, as work crews begin a pavement asphalt overlay in the Meacham area, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release.
Crews will start applying the pavement asphalt overlay on Kamela Road and Old US Highway 30 starting at I-84 Exit 243, going through Kamela and ending at the I-84 Interchange at Meacham.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot cars during work hours and travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays, according to the release. The work, which will not affect Interstate 84 traffic, is expected to be complete no later than June 30.
