PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock police saw an increase in total incident responses for the third consecutive year in 2019, according to the annual incident report presented by Police Chief Bill Caldera at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
The department responded to 3,006 total incidents in 2019, a slight increase from the department’s 2,995 incident responses in 2018.
In the two years since adding a third full-time officer to the department, Pilot Rock police have nearly doubled its incident responses per year. The department has averaged just over 3,000 responses between 2018 and 2019, compared with the average of 1,596 responses in 2016 and 2017.
Caldera said on Thursday that there was nothing in particular that stood out in this year’s report aside from slight increases in some incident types.
“It seems like we had our fair share of domestic violence incidents,” Caldera said Thursday. “Drug activity is increasing, and code enforcement was a priority.”
The report shows Pilot Rock police responded to 23 domestic disturbance incidents in 2019, which is only one more than the department’s 22 responses in both 2017 and 2018.
Responses to drug activity were the highest they’ve been in the last four years, though the 11 incidents in 2019 were just a couple more than the nine incidents police responded to in both 2017 and 2018.
Code enforcement was one of the largest increases, with the report showing police logged 110 code incidents in 2019 compared with 71 in 2018. In 2016 and 2017 prior to hiring its third officer, Pilot Rock police logged a combined 58 code incidents.
More than anything else, Pilot Rock police conducted 884 area checks in 2019.
“It’s essentially a security check,” Caldera said of area checks. “We do everything we can do to prevent burglaries and incidents like that.”
He noted that these have seemingly worked, as the department logged only one burglary in 2019 after responding to at least six each of the last three years.
The 389 traffic stops conducted by Pilot Rock police accounted for the next highest incident type in 2019, according to the report.
“Having a highway that comes through town generates most of those stops,” Caldera said. “I’d say about 80% of the time those stops are of people trying to get from point A to point B. It’s rarely locals.”
While having a third officer has made a difference in the department’s response capabilities, Caldera also announced on Tuesday that the department will be without one of its officers, who is on medical leave due to a nonwork related injury, until at least April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.