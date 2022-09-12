PORTLAND — The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission has released the Tribal Energy Vision for the Columbia River Basin to combat climate change while protecting imperiled salmon and steelhead populations.
“Renewable resources will play a larger role in meeting future electricity needs in the region,” CRITFC Executive Director Aja DeCoteau said in the press release. “Under the right conditions they will reduce greenhouse gases and benefit Columbia River salmon, but without proper integration and siting, they will harm fish and other tribal resources.”
“Many of the Vision’s recommendations — from focusing on thoughtful new renewable energy development to reducing dependence on fossil fuels to enhancing demand response and energy storage — align with the Oregon Department of Energy’s mission to balance energy needs and impacts in our state,” according to Oregon Department of Energy Director Janine Benner.
The goals for the new vision are:
* Create a regional energy portfolio that protects and enhances environmental quality, treaty protected resources and supports the restoration of Columbia Basin’s fish and wildlife to healthy and harvestable population levels.
• Prevent new and reduce ongoing damage to Columbia Basin resources, including fish, wildlife, water quality and tribal cultural resources.
• Provide increased protection for fish and wildlife and utility customers against unanticipated events, such as drought, fire and market aberrations while providing an adequate, economical and reliable electric supply.
• Replace fossil fuel electric generation and reduce the reliance on fossil fuels for power and transportation to mitigate climate change impacts to protect Northwest ecosystems.
The original 2003 Energy Vision was produced after energy shortages prioritized electricity generation over fish and wildlife protection measures, which had a significant negative impact on salmon survival. The updated Energy Vision has been in development for nearly two years.
“It expands the scope of the original into a comprehensive and holistic plan to deal with both the changing energy environment and the changing climate,” according to the commission.
CRITFC Chair Ron Suppah (Warm Springs) said it is imperative to address climate change to protect salmon and the environment that sustains us, but without a plan, energy transition decisions could make the situation worse for Columbia River salmon and other tribal resources.
“The Tribal Energy Vision provides a blueprint on how to make sure energy production and the energy transition aren’t built on the backs of salmon,” he said.
The Vision’s 43 recommendations fall into nine broad categories:
• Improve river configuration and operations.
• Amend the Columbia River Treaty.
• Reduce peak loads.
• Maximize energy efficiency.
• Harness renewable resources.
• Strategically site renewable resources.
• Increase resource adequacy.
• Minimize transmission and distribution systems•Address the climate crisis.
“CRITFC and its member tribes are committed to working with other regional interests to lead the region to a brighter and healthier future,” DeCoteau said. “Affordable and reliable power is important to all the region’s families and businesses, both tribal and non-tribal. The true wealth of our region begins with the health of our rivers, fish, and the ecosystem they support, which is our shared culture, history, and future.”
More than 30 specialists reviewed the energy vision, including from state and federal agencies, legal and environmental organizations and power production agencies.
Visit the Tribal Energy Vision page critfc.org/energy-vision/ for more detailed information and to download the complete report.
