A pilot suffered minor injuries after crashing his crop duster plane in a field in Hermiston on Thursday a little before 3 p.m.
According to Sgt. Seth Cooney of Oregon State Police, the man was finished with his work for the day and returning to the airport with an empty tank.
"For unknown reasons, witnesses indicate that he inverted and crashed," Cooney said.
Cooney said he did not know the identity of the pilot, but he was the only person in the plane.
Umatilla County Fire District personnel said they didn't know whether it was fuel or pesticide that had leaked out of the plane when it crashed, but a hazardous materials truck arrived at the scene about a half hour after the crash.
