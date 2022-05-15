Admirers check out American muscle cars on display Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Blue Mountain Community College’s 10th annual Cruisin’ for Scholarships Car Show in Pendleton. The event drew fewer cars than in years past, perhaps due to the rainy morning.
PENDLETON — Locals taking in Blue Mountain Community College’s 10 annual Cruisin’ for Scholarships Car Show in Pendleton caught a break in the weather. But the morning rain may have dampened down the number of cars on display.
BMCC’s past car shows have attracted a wide range of vehicles — from Ford Model As, pre-war vehicles, muscle cars, 4x4s, works in progress, motorcycles and more. The event Saturday, May 14, drew an array of vehicle, including several American muscle cars, a few Model As and a tricked out Dodge Ram pickup, but not as many vehicles as years past.
While the afternoon saw temperatures climb into the high 60s in Pendleton, the day started with plenty of rain.
Cruisin’ for Scholarships has generated thousands of dollars for BMCC’s diesel technologies program. Money has helped in funding large equipment purchases for the program’s facility and scholarships for students to complete their certifications. Scholarships also assist with tuition, cost of living and tools for the program. Many of the diesel program graduates support the community and are employed locally.
