UMATILLA —A collaboration between several different governmental entities named Umatilla is culminating in a road dedication.
On Tuesday, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the city of Umatilla, the Port of Umatilla, and the Oregon Department of Corrections will celebrate the opening of Wanapa Road with a dedication ceremony.
Wanapa Road starts at Beach Access Road in Umatilla and extends 1 mile east, connecting three previously landlocked properties owned by the port, Tribes, and Two Rivers Correctional Institution.
Bill Tovey, the CTUIR director of community and economic development, recounted in a press release the challenges the working group dealt with after the Oregon Legislature appropriated $3.5 million for the project in 2013.
“We have a list of about twenty federal, state, local, and tribal agencies and departments that we had to coordinate with at various times throughout project planning and construction,” he said. “There were a couple delays but we’ve had great support at the local level and are really pleased with the result. Hopefully this infrastructure investment will attract new industry and new jobs to the area.”
Each organization contributed something to the project and will get a benefit in return.
The CTUIR provided project management staff for the development of the road, which will now open access to the 120-acre Wanapa Industrial Site, which the Tribes are marketing for industrial uses like data centers, manufacturing, and food processing.
The road also runs along seven, 20-acre lots and larger 160-acre lots owned by the Port of Umatilla, which installed electrical vaults and utility stub-outs to serve those properties.
TRCI provided the land the road was built on, and the road will open access to 150 acres of undeveloped land owned by the DOC. The department could use the land for prison expansion or a development opportunity.
The city will own and maintain the road, and used a land-use exception to provide sewer. The city anticipates that the industrial development could result in more jobs and an increased tax base.
The ceremony will be north of United Grain Corp.’s Umatilla office, 775 Beach Access Road, on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.