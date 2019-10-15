MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees and Trustee Sally Kosey have come to a court-approved settlement that will allow her to serve on the board for the remainder of her term.
Kosey sued the board in September after her colleagues voted to declare her position vacant, arguing that her residency outside current Umatilla Indian Reservation meant she could no longer serve on the tribes’ top governing body.
In exchange for keeping her seat, Kosey has agreed to drop her complaint on Dec. 4, five days after the new Board of Trustees is sworn in and seated.
“The settlement agreement stipulates no admission of wrongdoing by the Board of Trustees, employees or its agent,” a CTUIR press release states. “In addition, neither party may untruthfully disparage each other in public, social media or otherwise.”
On Oct. 1, both sides went to Umatilla Tribal Court for a hearing, where Judge Douglas Nash granted Kosey a temporary restraining order that restored her place on the board as the lawsuit was being decided.
One of the factors in Nash’s decision was a vote by the General Council, a group comprised of all adult tribal members, to reinstate Kosey.
Both parties were due back in court Oct. 15, but the settlement renders Kosey’s complaint “moot,” according to the press release.
“It is the goal of the Board of Trustees to act as one body,” board Chairman Gary Burke said in a statement. “With the reseating of Ms. Kosey we are again one body committed to serving our Tribal members.”
Elected in 2017 as one of four members-at-large, Kosey, along with the rest of the Board of Trustees, will be on the ballot again on Nov. 12.
Instead of running for re-election for her current seat, Kosey will is running against Aaron Ashley for the open secretary position.
