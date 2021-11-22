MISSION — For the first time in a year, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has a permanent executive director.
In a Monday, Nov. 22, press release, the CTUIR announced its board of trustees appointed Don Sampson to fill the executive director position, which had been held by a series of interim appointments since Ted Wright resigned as director in November 2020.
Sampson, a hereditary chief of the Walla Walla people, has extensive experience in both sides of tribal government. From 1993-97, Sampson served as the elected chair of the board of trustees and then spent another seven years as the CTUIR executive director starting in 2003. In between those stints, he served as the executive director of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
In the press release, Board Chair Kat Brigham explained why the board decided Sampson was the best person for the job.
“After the board interviewed the fine candidates recommended by our hiring team, it was determined that Don’s knowledge, experience and preparation for the position of executive director is exceptional, as is his familiarity with our government and community,” she said in a statement.
Sampson himself explained what his priorities would be now that the reins have been passed back to him.
“I believe first and foremost that we defend and restore our treaty reserved rights and natural resources,” he said in a statement. “I will strive for excellence in health, education, employment, housing and other critical services for all of our Tribal citizens — youth and elders. It is important to perpetuate and restore our languages, cultural lifeways and aboriginal homelands long into the future. Further, we must prepare our community for climate resiliency — now. And most important, I am committed to building and being part of a cohesive team with the board of trustees, the general council, commissions and committees, our community and our tribal employees to make this happen.”
Sampson will act as a liaison between the elected board of trustees and a tribal government that employs 566 employs and has a projected operating budget of $137 million budget, a figure that doesn’t include revenue from Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Cayuse Holdings, Nixyaawii Community Financial Services and Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
The tribes have been without an executive director since Wright left for a position with the Spokane Tribe of Indians. Chuck Sams, then the deputy executive director, stepped up to fill the role in an interim capacity. When he left the tribal government in April to join the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, and eventually the National Park Service, the role was filled by veteran tribal employees Paul Rabb and Teara Farrow Ferman.
As a part of Sampson’s hiring, the CTUIR also is expanding and reorganizing some positions in tribal government, including the creation of a second deputy executive director position. Sampson will select the candidates once the jobs are posted.
