WASHINGTON D.C. — The Biden administration continues to draw from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for its federal appointees.
Several months after the Senate confirmed former CTUIR interim Executive Director Chuck Sams as the National Park Service director, the White House announced it was appointing Brent Leonhard to the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities. Leonhard is an attorney in the tribes’ Office of Legal Counsel.
“As a parent of an autistic child, he is intimately familiar with the structural and systemic problems and frustrations those with intellectual or developmental disabilities face,” a March 11 press release states. “Leonhard is intent on advocating for significant improvements to federal law and policy in this area.”
This won’t be Leonhard’s first experience in federal committee work. In 2011, Leonhard was named a member of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s Federal/Tribal Domestic Violence Taskforce. Four years later, the U.S. Sentencing Commission appointed him to its Tribal Issues Advisory Group.
