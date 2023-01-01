MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has a new budget.
The budget maintains services at current 2022 levels and provides funding for ongoing contractual obligations. The total revenue that is projected to be available to support programs and activities in the 2023 budget year is expected to be similar to the amount that was available for the 2022 budget.
The CTUIR Board of Trustees held work sessions during October and November to review the proposed 2023 budgets and annual work plans.
The board treasurer presented the draft 2023 budget to the General Council at the Oct. 20 meeting and requested tribal member comments.
A news release in the November 2022 edition of the Confederated Umatilla Journal provided a broad overview of the proposed 2023 budget and asked for comments. The board met on Nov. 3 to review any comments and finalize the 2023 budget. Four days later, the board voted unanimously to adopt the 2023 budget.
The budget follows the gaming revenue allocation plan that was amended in 2006 for gaming distribution beginning after Jan. 1, 2007. Twenty percent of the 2022 net gaming revenue will be used for dividend payments to tribal members and the remaining distribution of funds will be held for use in the 2023 tribal budget.
The 2023 budget also includes a distribution to tribal government from Cayuse Holdings and Arrowhead and Mission Market based on the Enterprise Revenue Allocation Plan adopted in 2019.
The distribution will occur in 2023. Twenty-five percent of the distribution will be used for dividend payments to tribal members and the remaining distribution of funds will be used for 2023 operations.
Some major highlights of the 2023 budget include:
Long-term investments: $1.375 million allocated equally between the tribal Scholarship, Senior Pension, Funeral Assistance and Self Sufficiency Funds.
Land purchases: $1.375 million for land purchases in 2023.
Litigation reserves: $250,000 as a reserve for any future litigation that involves tribal government.
Water rights negotiations: $1 million as a reserve in anticipation of future costs associated with tribal government’s efforts in Umatilla River Basin water rights negotiations.
Commissions, committees and boards each receive an appropriation of $11,400 of tribal funds. which is an increase of $1,400 from the prior year to accommodate the increase in stipends from 2022.
Workforce Development Department: Funding to establish a new Workforce Development Department, hire a director and plan implementation of workforce development efforts through 2023 to aid in tribal Member career development opportunities.
Nixyaawii Community School: $150,000 for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and $150,000 for the first half of the 2023-24 school year.
Youth and families: The budget provides more support for youth and families in 2023, with $80,000 to continue the After School Program’s efforts in the Culture Camp, $30,000 for spring basketball tournament (BAAD), summer swim passes, backpacks for CTUIR members, and $28,690 for summer school activities.
Elders: Increases the elders budget by $35,000 and an additional $50 Thanksgiving benefit for each tribal elder 55 and older.
Employees: The budget includes a 6% increase in salaries for 2023, which includes a 3% cost of living as of Jan. 1 for CTUIR employees.
