MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is beginning to overturn the policies that led to the temporary removal of board member Sally Kosey.
The tribes announced Tuesday that the Board of Trustees voted to remove its own “sole authority” to determine the qualifications of board candidates and officers from the election code.
The move reverses the effects of a 2018 resolution, which previous board members used to declare Kosey’s seat vacant in August and effectively remove her from office.
“After much discussion by board members, and review with the Election Commission, this resolution passed,” Board of Trustees Chairwoman Kat Brigham said in a statement. “We have further directed the Election Commission to address how best to satisfy Constitutional qualifications by June 30, 2020, by either amendments to the Election Code or Constitution”
Kosey was elected to an at-large seat on the board in 2017, but questions over her residency soon put her in conflict with other members of the board.
The members who voted to vacate her seat maintained that her Pendleton residence outside current reservation boundaries disqualified her from holding tribal office, while Kosey argued she lived within tribal boundaries established by the Treaty of 1855 rather than the “diminished” parameters.
Kosey sued the board members who removed her in Umatilla Tribal Court, where a judge issued a temporary restraining order that temporarily reinstated Kosey back onto the board. Both sides eventually agreed to a settlement that allowed her to remain on the board for the rest of her term.
Tribal voters seemed intent on keeping Kosey on the board longer than that — not only did she win her race for board secretary, every board member who was present for the vote to vacate Kosey’s seat also lost their races.
Long-term questions over candidate residency will be addressed by the General Council, a body composed of every adult member of the CTUIR.
As a part of the resolution, the board supported a General Council motion for a special election referendum that establishes the Treaty of 1855 boundary as satisfactory for tribal office residency requirements.
In an email, CTUIR spokesman Chuck Sams said tribes will hold the special election on Feb. 26.
