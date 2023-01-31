MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees voted Monday, Jan. 30, to amend the reservation’s criminal code to legalize the possession of marijuana on the reservation.

Change go to effect immediately, according to a press release from the tribes. Any adult 21 years and older can consume and possess marijuana on the reservation.

