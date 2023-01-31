MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees voted Monday, Jan. 30, to amend the reservation’s criminal code to legalize the possession of marijuana on the reservation.
Change go to effect immediately, according to a press release from the tribes. Any adult 21 years and older can consume and possess marijuana on the reservation.
The legalization of, possession of and purchasing of marijuana will be similar to the state of Oregon. However, any on reservation hemp or marijuana related businesses will be addressed in future codes and regulations specific to those industries if the CTUIR decides to go that route.
“The alignment of state and tribal laws can also ensure as we have the option to go compact with the state for future businesses within the industry if we choose,” said Trustee Coreen Sams, vice chair of the tribes’ Law and Order Committee, which approved the criminal code amendments in late December with the recommendation to the board for adoption.
CTUIR departments will coordinate to implement relevant code amendments pertaining to tribal policies, according to the announcement. While this will take some time, the process has started.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.