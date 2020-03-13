MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced new and aggressive guidelines Friday to cancel all community events and avoid traveling outside of the region until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.
“This is a very serious situation with tribal, local, national and international implications,” the tribes said in a statement. “As this situation progresses, it increasingly appears that COVID-19 is now in the greater population, so taking immediate measures to slow its spread are imperative — especially to vulnerable populations.”
The tribes are advising all residents against traveling 75 miles or further and ask any who do, especially if they travel by air, to self-quarantine for as long as 14 days. The tribes are also canceling all community-based events regardless of size and suspending its recreation program, which includes access to community gyms.
Residents who need to conduct business at the Nixyáawii Governance Center are also highly encouraged to schedule appointments with the appropriate department prior to visiting.
The Wildhorse Resort & Casino’s 25th anniversary fireworks show that is scheduled for Saturday won’t be canceled, but the tribes strongly recommends attendees stay in their vehicles throughout the show.
The additional guidelines on Friday comes after the CTUIR Board of Trustees' decision Thursday to expand its incident response team and provide $1 million in funding to combat the coronavirus.
The CTUIR is also working to establish community programs such as food delivery for students during school closures, identifying elder needs for delivery of food and supplies and maintaining utility services for its residents.
According to the press release, the tribes has formed an incident response team that will frequently share information and has reviewed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority. The incident response team ultimately can decide how those guidelines are implemented within the CTUIR community.
