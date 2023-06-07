MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has opened its latest apartment complex and has a new neighborhood ready for homes. The increase in home sites and rental units makes the developments the largest on the reservation in many years.

The tribes on June 1 held ceremonies for the opening of the Timine Way North Apartments and the completion of the Nixyaawii Neighborhood infrastructure. The projects are directly to the north and south of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and Nixyaawii Community School and within walking distances of each, along with the Nixyaawii Government Center and Kayak Public Transportation.

