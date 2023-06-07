Community members gather Thursday, June 1, 2023, to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Timíne Way North Apartments at Nixyáawii Neighborhood in Mission. People were offered a public tour of the new apartment buildings and land lots for future homeowners.
There are 40 lots ready Thursday, June 1, 2023, for tribal members to build their own homes at Nixyáawii Neighborhood in Mission. The lots are also available for apartment, commercial or neighborhood services development for future buyers.
Marcus Louis Luke II, Housing Director of Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, gives a public tour Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Timíne Way North Apartments at Nixyáawii Neighborhood in Mission.
Community members gather Thursday, June 1, 2023, to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Timíne Way North Apartments at Nixyáawii Neighborhood in Mission. People were offered a public tour of the new apartment buildings and land lots for future homeowners.
There are 40 lots ready Thursday, June 1, 2023, for tribal members to build their own homes at Nixyáawii Neighborhood in Mission. The lots are also available for apartment, commercial or neighborhood services development for future buyers.
Marcus Louis Luke II, Housing Director of Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, gives a public tour Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Timíne Way North Apartments at Nixyáawii Neighborhood in Mission.
MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has opened its latest apartment complex and has a new neighborhood ready for homes. The increase in home sites and rental units makes the developments the largest on the reservation in many years.
The tribes on June 1 held ceremonies for the opening of the Timine Way North Apartments and the completion of the Nixyaawii Neighborhood infrastructure. The projects are directly to the north and south of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and Nixyaawii Community School and within walking distances of each, along with the Nixyaawii Government Center and Kayak Public Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.