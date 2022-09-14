MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has hired Kaeleen McGuire to serve as the new communications director.
The tribes announced the hiring in a press release Tuesday, Sept. 13. CTUIR Executive Director Donald Sampson praised the move
“The tribe is very excited that Kaeleen has accepted the position as the new communications director” said CTUIR Executive Director Donald Sampson.
“Kaeleen’s experience and education will greatly enhance the programs she will oversee including leading overall communications for the tribe through the (Confederated Umatilla Journal) newspaper, KCUW radio and Legislative Affairs. I want to thank Jiselle Halfmoon, who did an excellent job serving as our interim communications director for the past year and a half.”
Before joining the CTUIR Communications Department as the public relations specialist earlier this year, McGuire was the business recruitment specialist for the Department of Economic & Community Development, where she oversaw the development and marketing for Coyote Business Park. McGuire also was the communications manager for Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, where she managed the organization’s rebranding campaign. McGuire holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Communications from Fort Lewis College.
McGuire begins as communications director Monday, Sept. 19.
