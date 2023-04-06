MISSION — The Fisheries Program for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has a new program manager.
The tribes on Thursday, April 6, announced Jerimiah Bonifer is the new manager of the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Program. He starts in the role April 17. He grew up fishing on the Umatilla River and its tributaries.
“I’m fortunate to be in a career field I wanted my whole life," he said. "I have a family history tied to the lands of the CTUIR where my family and I have hunted, fished, and gathered first foods for generations.”
“Jerimiah has 15 years of dedicated and progressive work history with CTUIR DNR Fisheries, and takes seriously the DNR’s responsibility to serve the CTUIR community,” DNR Director Eric Quaempts said. “Jerimiah’s hard work, dedicated to Fisheries resources, and perseverance have guided him throughout his career, and I look forward to his energy and continued success.”
Bonifer is a member of the CTUIR, where he also is an active tribal hunter and fisherman. He received a bachelor's of science degree in fisheries and wildlife science and a master’s certificate in fisheries management from Oregon State University.
Within the CTUIR Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Program, Bonifer has spent time monitoring salmon and steelhead populations through various methods. He also participates in a variety of collaborative working groups involving local, state, federal and tribal entities.
In his new role, Bonifer will lead the program’s efforts around harvest, monitoring, habitat acquisition and restoration projects, as well as overseeing fish propagation and rearing facilities throughout the tribes' extensive areas of rights and interest in the Columbia River Basin.
The position of a fisheries program manager is responsible for an annual budget of around $27 million and oversees approximately 75 full-time employees who work toward the program’s mission of providing “sustainable harvest opportunities for aquatic species of the first food order by protecting, conserving, and restoring native aquatic populations and their habitats.”
