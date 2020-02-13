MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Incident Command Center is holding a Community Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, according to a press release from the tribes.
The meeting will be held at the Tribal Community Gym, 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton.
Paul Rabb, CTUIR Incident Commander, will provide an update to the community on the topics that include temporary housing, well water/septic, solid waste, residential assistance, laundry facilities and continued emergency assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.