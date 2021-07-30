MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is recommending indoor masking in all public places on the reservation, aligning itself with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
According to a press release from Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, the recommendation applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The tribe is reporting a surge in new COVID-19 cases comparable to the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Yellowhawk continues to offer daily COVID-19 testing at its 46314 Ti'mine Way clinic.
“Community members are encouraged to continue to follow safety protocols by washing hands frequently, socially distancing and avoiding large gatherings” interim Yellowhawk CEO Aaron Hines states, “The delta variant is now prevalent and is 225% more transmissible. Please mask up. Masks help protect you, your friends, your family and the community.”
