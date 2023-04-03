MISSION — Cayuse Civil Services LLC announced Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation member Nicole Willis joined its Commercial Services Leadership Team as company managing director.
Willis will oversee the company’s strategy and operations sector, which is focused on providing professional services and information technology solutions to state and local governments.
"I am excited to have joined the family of Cayuse businesses in helping to stand up Cayuse Civil Services," Willis said. "My years of experience in federal, state and local government offers a fresh perspective on presenting innovative solutions and ideas to state and local agencies across the U.S. I am proud to represent my tribe in this way and fortunate to work with a diverse team drawn from many fields and a variety of backgrounds."
Cayuse Civil Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cayuse Holdings LLC, which CTUIR owns.
Robert Kovach, executive managing director of Cayuse Commercial Services, said he was thrilled to have Willis join as the managing director.
“The experience, dedication and drive that she exudes align perfectly with the values and goals that define Cayuse,” he said. “Nicole will be pivotal in building longstanding and valuable relationships with state and local affiliates while serving as an advocate for diversity and Tribal relations.”
Willis has been recognized throughout the nation as a leading voice on Native American and U.S. government policies and campaigns seeking to reach Native communities, according to the announcement. She has expertise in federal, state, municipal and tribal governments and is an experienced executive with tenure of more than 15 years in key government postings and management consulting positions.
She comes to Cayuse after spending nine years with the city of Seattle as the director of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations' Tribal Relations and most recently as a project manager with the city's transportation department.
Cayuse Civil Services described Willis as an expert in legal (tribal) policy and diversity. In 2016, she received the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development 40 Under 40 Award. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in history from Yale University and a juris doctor from the Columbia University School of Law.
Cayuse Technologies in 2018 morphed into a flexible corporate structure under Cayuse Holdings, which holds nine subsidiaries, including Cayuse Commercial Services. Cayuse Holdings’ headquarters are on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and it has offices across the United States. Cayuse Holdings and its subsidiaries continue to be 100% Native American-owned economic enterprise and is a foremost provider of responsible sourcing/certified diversity solutions for both commercial and government clients.
