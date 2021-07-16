MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced it was hiring Teara Farrow Ferman as its next interim executive director, according to a Thursday, July 15, press release.
Prior to her promotion, Farrow Ferman was the manager of the CTUIR Department of Natural Resources Department Cultural Resources Protection Program for the past 16 years. Her work included protecting properties and resources of cultural and religious significance to the tribes and Ataw LLC, a small cultural resources enterprise for the CTUIR.
“Teara’s commitment to the Tribes’ cultural values, years of service and ability to collaborate were important attributes we considered when appointing her as Interim Executive Director,” CTUIR Board of Trustees Chair Kat Brigham said in a statement. “We look forward to working with her to advance CTUIR goals as we continue to seek a permanent employee for the position.”
Farrow Ferman becomes the third interim executive director for the tribes following the resignation of former Executive Director Ted Wright in November 2020. Former deputy director Chuck Sams served as the interim director until March, when he was named to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council by Gov. Kate Brown. Paul Rabb succeeded Sams but is now returning to his role as finance director.
The search for a permanent executive director is still ongoing.
