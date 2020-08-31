MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation elevated two experienced employees to key roles in tribal government.
In an Aug. 27 press release, the CTUIR announced Matt Johnson as its new communications director and Rob Burnside as its next public safety director. Johnson replaces Chuck Sams, who was promoted to deputy executive director in July, while Burnside takes over for Ray Denny, who retired in March.
Johnson was hired away from the CTUIR Office of Legal Counsel, where he worked as an attorney focused on environmental cleanup and restoration issues at the Portland Harbor and Hanford sites. The rest of Johnson’s resume includes stints as the leader of the tribes’ Energy and Environmental Sciences Program, a tribal lobbyist in Washington, D.C., and a policy analyst in the Indian Health Services Office of Tribal Self-Governance in Rockville, Maryland. He has a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and a law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland.
Burnside had been the chief of the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department for 18 years when the CTUIR made him interim public safety director. Now the appointment is permanent, the culmination of a long career in tribal government that includes time spent as the safety officer for Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, the hazardous material coordinator for the fire department, and a term as the elected vice chairman of the CTUIR Board of Trustees.
“The Tribe is very fortunate to have the experience and education of two very well qualified Tribal members to join the Management Team,” Sams said in a statement “We look forward to their continued service to the Tribes and the community as a whole.”
Burnside is starting his permanent position on Sept. 1 while Johnson won’t start until Oct. 1 to wrap up work in the legal counsel office. Johnson will take over for Jane Hill, who led the communications department in an interim capacity after Sams’ promotion.
