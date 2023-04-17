MISSION — Jerimiah Bonifer knew all his life he wanted to work in fisheries, and now at 39 years old, he’s leading the fisheries department where he has worked for the last 15 years.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on April 6 announced Bonifer succeeded Gary James, who recently retired, as the manager of its Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Program.
“It’s always been my passion growing up, I always wanted to work in fisheries, but fisheries positions are actually pretty competitive,” Bonifer said. “I got a position here after I finished a transfer degree at (Blue Mountain Community College) in 2009. It was like winning the lottery.”
He emphasized leading the program is “honor of a lifetime” but he did not get there on his own. His wife, Mindy, he said, has made this possible for him.
“We’ve been married for 15 years, and she supported me through the entire process, when I was working full time and getting my bachelor’s, and then my master’s,” he said. “And in those times she took on a lot of responsibilities. We had two small children, and she was pretty much a single mom because I was so busy, and she was also working full time. I give her more credit than myself, she was always there to support me and keep pushing me towards achieving my goal.”
Bonifer, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said the cultural importance of fish on the reservation has reinforced his love of all things fisheries throughout his life. He acknowledged his role plays a crucial part in maintaining CTUIR access to one of the First Foods in the Washat religion.
“Our management is based around the creation story and the First Food serving order in the Longhouse,” he said. “In our creation story, the animal people existed before man, and then the creator created man, and he saw us and said, ‘Man they’re going to need some help.’ He asked the animal people who will help them. In the story, the first to stand up is water. All life needs water, so all ceremonies start with a drink of water. The first of the animal people to stand up was the salmon.”
Bonifer said that creation story informs his approach to the work.
“The fish take care of us, so we’re also in turn taking care of them,” he said. “The Columbia River was the largest salmon-producing river in the world at one time. That resource coming back from the marine environment would play a major part in our survival and in our ties to the land. We hear stories of salmon being so plentiful that people could walk across their backs.”
Bonifer said he does not believe the Columbia River will see historical levels of salmon population again in the near future, but he strives every day to try to bring back those levels.
“We’re going to keep pushing for it, not just because it’s good for the tribal community, but it’s good for everyone, especially the health of the ecosystem,” he said. “Our main goal as a fisheries program is to provide sustainable harvest to our tribal community. If we can do that, it also provides sustainable harvest to state fishermen and local entities. It’s not like we’re just doing this for us.”
As Bonifer prepares for his new role as program director of the CTUIR Fisheries Program, he said he felt tremendous excitement, but if there was anything he’d miss about his previous roles, it would be the time he got to spend in the field.
“Sadly I won’t be suiting up in my waders and boots all that much anymore,” he said. “It’ll be a shame because one of the best parts about this job is getting out into nature and in the water. I’ll still be able to do it from time to time though.”
Bonifer’s time will now be spent managing around 75 employees and a $27 million annual budget to ensure the next generation of fisheries employees continues to work on reinvigorating fish populations for the CTUIR.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.