MISSION — A recent spate of violent crimes on the Umatilla Indian Reservation has spurred the tribes to create a new code that could effectively prohibit some people from entering the reservation.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced Tuesday that it had approved an “Exclusion and Removal Code” that establishes a civil process for removing tribal members and non-tribal members from the reservation if they pose a threat to safety.
CTUIR Executive Director Ted Wright said the tribes had the ability to trespass people from tribal property previously, but they never had a formal method for repeat offenders until now.
A press release states that the tribal government can remove a person for committing an act that “substantially threatens the health or safety of a person that resides, works or attends school within the Confederated Tribes’ Indian country; or threatens the integrity, economic security, or welfare of the tribal government.”
The tribes could also ban someone from the reservation for damaging government property or natural resources, drug and gang activity, sex trafficking, shootings or repeated criminal conduct.
Under the code, the removal and exclusion process must be initiated by the tribal prosecutor or office of legal counsel and each person subject to a petition of removal will go through the tribal court system.
Wright said the tribes must be able to present evidence to prove that the person being removed is a danger to the tribal community.
Wright said he isn’t familiar with all the intricacies of the code, but a judge could either approve a short- or long-term prohibition based on the severity of the offense.
If a person is removed from the reservation and tries to return, Wright said the CTUIR court would take action.
“The court would take steps and they would pay a consequence for that,” he said.
The press release states that the code has been discussed for years, but implementing it took on new urgency “in light of shootings and other violent activity over the past several months.”
One recent incident in December featured a non-tribal member arrested on federal charges after he shot at a house on the reservation.
Wright said violence can happen in cycles, but the reservation remained safe overall.
“For the most part, the reservation is very safe,” he said. “Probably one of the safest in the country.”
