MISSION — Members of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation have participated in the Pendleton Round-Up since the early days of the rodeo, but its government has some serious concerns about the 111th edition.
CTUIR members inhabit the Round-Up’s Indian Village, walk or ride in the Westward Ho! Parade and act in the Happy Canyon Night Show, among other activities, but tribal government doesn’t directly control any of the properties on the Round-Up Grounds or who participates in the festivities, instead offering support services during Round-Up week. The CTUIR Board of Trustees on Thursday, Aug. 26, videoconferenced with members of the Round-Up Board of Directors to discuss the rodeo’s health and safety measures as the former contemplates taking an official position on this year’s event.
Round-Up Vice President Nick Sirovatka reiterated the Round-Up’s position that it intends to follow the governor’s orders on masking at large outdoor events. He said the Round-Up was in the process of acquiring thousands of masks, which would be distributed to audience members at the entrance if they don’t bring a face covering to the rodeo.
The Round-Up also provided its health and safety plan to the board of trustees, but the public is not likely to see the it. Round-Up intends the plan to be an internal document only. Sirovatka said the directors were responsible for communicating to their volunteers about this year’s standards and expectations.
“Our plan is to lead by example as directors,” he said.
In response to questions from tribal government officials, Sirovatka said there would be no capacity reductions at Round-Up or Happy Canyon arenas. The Round-Up Arena seats 15,800 while Happy Canyon Arena holds another 4,200. In accordance with new masking rules, Sirovatka said attendees would be allowed to take off their masks when eating or drinking, even in the Let ’er Buck Room.
“It’s a petri dish in a good year, let alone a COVID year,” he said, adding that going to the bar would be personal choice left to each attendee.
Armand Minthorn, an at-large member of the board of trustees, said he was concerned that the arenas would be at full capacity, which wouldn’t allow for social distancing. He added that cases were surging in not only Umatilla County but across state lines in Washington, in Benton and Franklin counties. He anticipated more cases would come after Round-Up.
“The steps the Round-Up is taking are great, but I believe it’s not enough,” he said.
Other speakers told the Round-Up board about the loved ones they lost to the virus and an uptick in cases on the Yakama Indian Reservation in central Washington.
Board of trustees Chair Kat Brigham said Hamley’s, a tribally owned business, needed to shut down for two weeks after Pendleton Whisky Music Fest because of the number of staff who came down with COVID-19 after the event.
“I will encourage my entire family not to go near the Pendleton Round-Up this year,” said Shawna Shillal-Gavin, the chair of the CTUIR Tribal Health Commission and a tribal member who has lost a son and brother to the virus.
Brigham said opinions about the 2021 Round-Up were varied among tribal members, with some showing concern while others wanted to participate like normal. Curtis Bearchum, a member of the subcommittee of tribal members working with the Round-Up on the health plan, said people needed to take into account personal responsibility and how difficult the mask mandate is to enforce.
Jill-Marie Gavin, an at-large board member and Shillal-Gavin’s daughter, floated the idea of limiting the Indian Village to just vaccinated people or CTUIR members, an idea the Round-Up was willing to consider at the behest of the tribes. Brigham said the board would meet again to discuss the issue further, taking an official position ahead of the Round-Up. The first day of the Round-Up is Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.