MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced it stands in firm opposition to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission’s recent decision approving a memorandum of agreement and corresponding administrative rules allowing tribal members from the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde to co-manage fish and wildlife resources and expand tribal member hunting throughout most of Western Oregon.

That includes areas overlapping with CTUIR’s usual and accustomed places as guaranteed in the CTUIR’s Treaty of 1855, according to a press release Wednesday, Aug. 9, from the CTUIR.

