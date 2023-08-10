MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced it stands in firm opposition to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission’s recent decision approving a memorandum of agreement and corresponding administrative rules allowing tribal members from the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde to co-manage fish and wildlife resources and expand tribal member hunting throughout most of Western Oregon.
That includes areas overlapping with CTUIR’s usual and accustomed places as guaranteed in the CTUIR’s Treaty of 1855, according to a press release Wednesday, Aug. 9, from the CTUIR.
The state commission on Aug. 4 voted 4-3 to pass the MOU and rules, despite strong disapproval and requests for further consultation from the four Columbia River Treaty Tribes (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Indian Reservation, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and the Nez Perce Tribe), according to the press release. Sports anglers also provided testimony urging the ODFW to take no action and to allow for further consultation with affected sovereigns and other parties.
“The state’s actions with respect to the Grand Ronde Tribe’s MOA departed sharply from the agreements it entered with four other tribes," according to Corinne Sams, chair of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Sams is also a member at large of the CTUIR Board of Trustees. "For those agreements the state required concerns of other tribes to be addressed and resolved. The opposite approach was taken here. The Four Columbia River Treaty Tribes were simply asking ODFW to complete consultation to address our specific concern in the MOA regarding the broad geographical area proposed in the agreement. The encroachment and potential impacts to our treaty reserved usual and accustomed fishing areas at Willamette Falls and the Lower Columbia were not considered by some ODFW commissioners in last week’s decision. Indeed, it appeared that some of the commissioners were not aware of the nature of our treaty rights and the potential for conflicts."
Sams also criticized ODFW for not being fully transparent or engaged in consultation with Oregon’s recreational anglers.
"This agreement will have impacts specific to Oregon’s recreational fishery," Sams stated, "as the fish take will come out of the state’s allocation of the 50-50 share between treaty tribes and the state pursuant to the U.S. v. Oregon court case, which Grande Ronde is not a party to. This means less fish for Oregon’s recreational fishers to harvest, a resource heavily relied on by many nontribal fishers.”
CTUIR in the press release also stated it, along with CRITFC tribes, will take a unified approach in continuing to educate the state of Oregon on treaty reserved rights that have been ratified and the Treaty of 1855.
