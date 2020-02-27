MISSION — Following years of contention, the voters of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation settled a long-running dispute over candidate residency themselves by amending the tribal constitution.
According to a CTUIR press release, tribal members voted Wednesday to clarify that the boundaries established by the Treaty of 1855 and not the present-day, “diminished” boundaries should be used to determine candidate eligibility for the Board of Trustees and General Council offices. Out of the 422 voters who submitted ballots, more than two-thirds supported the amendment.
Under the tribes’ governmental structure, the nine-member Board of Trustees governs tribal affairs and is selected by the General Council, a body consisting of all adult members of the CTUIR, and also maintains its own set of officers.
In 2017, Sally Kosey was elected to an at-large seat on the board, but her Pendleton residency earned her scrutiny from some of the other board members.
Kosey argued that she lived on the reservation as defined by treaty, but the Board of Trustees still voted to declare her seat vacant in 2019, effectively forcing her from office.
Kosey sued the board members in Umatilla Tribal Court, where a judge ordered her temporary reinstatement onto the Board of Trustees. Both sides eventually reached a settlement that allowed Kosey to stay in her seat through the 2019 election.
Meanwhile, the General Council voted to make a long-term fix to the residency requirements by referring a constitutional amendment to the ballot.
Kosey would go on to win a new term as the board secretary, and all the board members who voted to vacate her seat were defeated in their own elections.
According to the press release, the tribes expect the amendment to be definitive.
“This issue has been debated for over two years within the tribal community and this vote now provides a clear interpretation of the boundaries of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in relation to elections,” the press release states.
