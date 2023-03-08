SALEM — J.D. Tovey, planning director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, now is co-chairing what could be one of the governor's most vital councils.
Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed Tovey as the co-chair of the Housing Production Advisory Council. The decision came after the January executive order she signed to establish a production goal of 36,000 new homes built annually in Oregon, according to a press release from the CTUIR. The council will develop an action plan to meet those new construction targets.
The HPAC will hold a first meeting on Friday, March 10, and is to provide a framework for its action plan by April 1.
“We are on a fast track to get this work going,” Tovey said. “The council is made up of some the most diverse and respected experts in the field of housing, and it’s an honor to work with them to carry out the ambitious and achievable goals set forth by the Governor.”
With the goal of 36,000 additional housing units annually at all levels of affordability across the state, the plan will need to keep pace with projected population growth. This represents an 80% increase over construction trends and would set Oregon on a path to build 360,000 additional homes over the next decade.
Tovey holds a bachelor's of landscape architecture from the University of Idaho and a master's of urban planning from the University of Washington. He is finishing a Ph.D. in urban design and planning at the U of W with a research focus on rural development.
He has worked as the tribes' planning director since 2014. During that time, he played a crucial role in the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic and the CTUIR rollout of the vaccine distribution. He has been in several positions in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors regionally and nationally during the past 25 years.
“We are very pleased to see the governor put J.D. in a position where he can use his experience to make a difference for the whole state,” said Kat Brigham, chair of the CTUIR Board of Trustees. “We look forward to seeing what the council can accomplish together.”
