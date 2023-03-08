SALEM — J.D. Tovey, planning director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, now is co-chairing what could be one of the governor's most vital councils.

Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed Tovey as the co-chair of the Housing Production Advisory Council. The decision came after the January executive order she signed to establish a production goal of 36,000 new homes built annually in Oregon, according to a press release from the CTUIR. The council will develop an action plan to meet those new construction targets.

