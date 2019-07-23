HERMISTON — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hoping to strengthen ties with the city of Hermiston with a formal agreement on cultural preservation.
Teara Farrow, manager of the tribes’ cultural resources protection program, told the city council on Monday that a 1994 memorandum of agreement between the city and CTUIR set guidelines for the city to notify the tribes of planned public projects, take input and allow for surveys to help discover any culturally sensitive items, ranging from arrowheads to burial sites.
The agreement expired and the CTUIR asked for a renewal in 2006, but the council at that time declined to sign a new agreement, she said. They hope the current city council will consider renewing the formal partnership.
Kristen Tiede, an archeologist with the cultural resources protection program, said a partnership that fosters more cultural surveys of public land around Hermiston would be beneficial to development.
“If we identify sites beforehand you don’t have to hold up a project, you can include it in the plan,” she said.
When artifacts are discovered, she said, there are options to adjust the project so that a resource can be preserved or capped, or if disturbing the resource is unavoidable, they can talk about options for mitigation such as donating money toward preservation programs.
“By working together we can help protect cultural resources without stopping development,” Tiede said.
Farrow said surveys don’t take long. Their archeologists can do a 40- to 80-acre site in a day if they’re only examining the surface, and a few days more if they’re testing below ground.
She said the CTUIR has similar agreements with cities such as Umatilla and Richland, and with ports and counties in Washington. She said the agreement with Hermiston would ideally include provisions for voluntary information sharing, giving first preference to tribal archeologists to complete surveys, meeting with the CTUIR board of directors annually and other coordination.
City manager Byron Smith told the council that staff had taken a look at the previous agreement the city had with the tribes, as well as the current agreements the CTUIR has with other communities, and was prepared to come back at a future meeting with a recommendation.
Mayor David Drotzmann said he hoped they could work out something that would be of mutual benefit to both entities, and a win for the region.
“It’s been a nice relationship and I hope it continues to mature,” he said.
School district
On Monday the city council also listened to a request from the Hermiston School District for a resolution supporting the school district’s bond campaign. The district plans to put an $82.7 million bond on the November ballot that would replace Rocky Heights Elementary School with a larger school on the same site, add a new classroom annex to Hermiston High School and build a new elementary school on Theater Lane.
Property owners will see a drop on their next property tax bill, taking the school bond tax from about $4.09 per $1,000 or assessed value to about $3.65 per $1,000 thanks to paying off all pre-2008 bonds last month. District finance director Katie Saul told the council that if the new bond passes, the rate will stay at about $3.65, but instead of paying off all school bonds in 10 years, taxpayers would be paying that rate for about 25.
Councilors asked questions about the projects and were told that they would allow for modular classrooms at the high school and Sunset Elementary School to go away, as well as the ones at Rocky Heights not being used by Head Start.
The current Rocky Heights building would remain in use while the new, larger building would be built on the other side of the property. As part of that, the softball fields there would be moved onto the old fairgrounds next to the high school.
Later in the meeting, parks and recreation director Larry Fetter told the council that his department has started the process of creating a master parks plan and is partnering with the school district so that both entities could assess all of their current green space and all of their recreational needs together.
Drotzmann praised that idea as a way to reduce “dual taxpayer expense.”
Public employees are only allowed by state law to give information about bond campaigns, not advocate a political position on it, but school board member Josh Goller was allowed to be more direct, asking for the council to pass a formal resolution in support.
Multiple councilors voiced their approval of the idea, and Drotzmann asked staff to bring a formal resolution back at a later meeting.
