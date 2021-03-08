MISSION — As it continues its search for its next executive director, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation appointed a new interim director to replace its outgoing one.
Paul Rabb will succeed Chuck Sams as interim executive director, the latter leaving to fulfill an appointment to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council by Gov. Kate Brown.
A press release highlighted Sams leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, where oversaw the tribes’ spread prevention efforts and vaccine rollout. Prior to his stint as interim director, Sams worked as a communications director and deputy executive director for the CTUIR, in addition to time spent working in the non-profit and for-profit sectors.
“I can’t thank Chuck enough for his service to the Tribe,” Kat Brigham, chair of the CTUIR Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “We are sad to see him go, but happy that he has received such a prestigious appointment from Governor Brown. We know that he will work for the benefit of the entire region. We wish him nothing but the best.”
Starting on March 12, Rabb will replace Sams as interim executive director.
The tribes’ finance director since 2015 and a former housing director, Rabb was the commander of the CTUIR Incident Command Team during the February 2020 floods, which severely damaged tribal infrastructure and several homes on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The CTUIR has been led by an interim director since the resignation of former Executive Director Ted Wright in November.
The CTUIR is still in the midst of a national search for its next executive director and expects to make a selection this summer.
