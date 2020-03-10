PENDLETON — There is only one known case of the coronavirus in Umatilla County, but its aftereffects are being felt far outside the realm of the biological.
The Red Lion Hotel and Domino’s Pizza in Pendleton refused to serve Wildhorse Resort & Casino staff after an employee tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 last week, according to officials with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The tribes later provided a photo of the handmade sign dated March 2 and attributed to the hotel.
“Due to the recent Coronavirus scare at the Wildhorse Casino & Resort, we are unable to accept guests and/or reservations that have been previously at the Resort until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience,” the sign states.
The East Oregonian contacted Red Lion on Saturday and Monday and staff eventually told a reporter to submit questions to an email attributed to Carol Welch, the hotel’s assistant operations manager. Welch did not return a request for comment as of Monday afternoon.
During a Friday roundtable on the coronavirus with Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, Kat Brigham, chairwoman of the tribes’ board of trustees, mentioned the sign and said that Dominos refused to deliver pizzas to the resort while staff cleaned and disinfected the property.
“They didn’t want to be around us,” she said.
Brigham said the tribes tried to order a pizza delivery on March 2 for the cleaning crews working to sanitize Wildhorse facilities during its temporary shutdown, but were refused service.
But a Domino’s employee, who self-identified as a manager, disputed the tribes’ account.
The woman said a driver initially agreed to deliver pizzas to Wildhorse, but after finding out the facility was closed to the public, the driver called back and said he couldn’t deliver to a closed building, which prompted the caller to hang-up. She said if the caller had clarified that the delivery was being made for the cleaning crews, Domino’s would have completed the order.
“This is like trying to ruin businesses and people’s lives,” she said. “I take this (stuff) seriously. I would never refuse to go out to the tribe. Why would I refuse money?”
The manager said Domino’s continued delivering to the reservation through Wildhorse’s closure and has donated to tribal causes in the past.
“I have an Indian working for me right now,” she said. “If I was to be discriminating against an Indian, do you think I would have an Indian working for me right now? Absolutely not.”
She said the discrimination accusation was serious and she planned to talk with an attorney about the matter. She also cited the potential legal consultation as the reason she couldn’t provide her name.
Speaking generally, CTUIR spokesman Chuck Sams pointed out the irony of connecting the tribes with COVID-19.
In this case, Sams noted how other’s fears of coronavirus seemed to forget Native Americans’ own histories with the spread of diseases, which played a significant role in killing an estimated 90% of North American indigenous populations during white European settlement.
“If there’s anybody that’s been devastated by diseases, it’s been the tribes,” he said.
Sams said the tribes were in contact with Red Lion after discovering the sign, which the hotel eventually took down.
Sams didn’t characterize Red Lion’s response as an apology but said its reply stressed the sign was “strictly precautionary” and “wasn’t intended to be discriminatory.” He said the hotel indicated it will be following federal guidelines moving forward.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said Red Lion should have never posted the sign, but he didn’t think it was made with discriminatory intentions.
“I’d like to think it wasn’t meant that way, but it was taken that way,” he said.
Fiumara said the public health department recently contacted Red Lion about an unrelated manner, and hotel staff brought up the sign unsolicited.
He said public health staff reminded the hotel that viruses don’t discriminate and there was no evidence that COVID-19 had spread widely at Wildhorse.
