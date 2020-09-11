MISSION — In light of severe wildfires in Western Oregon and across the West, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced new fire prevention measures on Sept. 10.
The tribes, effective Sept. 11 at 12:01 p.m., implemented new restrictions on forest lands protected by either the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department or the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“We need people to be extra careful in the outdoors, in the forests or in dry grass anywhere, now through October at least,” CTUIR Public Safety Director Rob Burnside said in a statement. “We can’t afford any accidental, human-caused fires.”
With more than 500 square miles of the state on fire, Oregon is at a Level 5, meaning there are no resources to help fight new fires.
As a part of the restrictions, residents or visitors will not be allowed to start open fires, burn debris, use fireworks, or smoke unless driving in a vehicle or on a boat in water. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., people cannot use a nonindustrial chain saw, do metalwork, or cut grass with power equipment unless for agricultural purposes.
If traveling on a Umatilla Indian Reservation road that doesn’t belong to the state, Umatilla County, or a private owner, all drivers must carry a shovel and either 1 gallon of water or a fire extinguisher of 2.5 pounds or more.
To report a violation of the regulated use closure, contact Umatilla Tribal Dispatch at 541-278-0550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.