MISSION — In 1856, B.F. Shaw, a colonel with Washington Territory Volunteer Infantry, led his soldiers into the Grande Ronde Valley and murdered dozens of Cayuse who lived in a village near present-day Summerville.
In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, leading to the death of more than 900 civilians, as Sunday, March 20, according to NPR.
Centuries and continents separate these two events, but for the leaders of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the parallels are apparent.
On March 14, the CTUIR announced its board of trustees approved a $5,000 donation to Doctors Without Borders to aid in the burgeoning humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. But the announcement also included more pointed language condemning Putin and Russia for the invasion and the “ongoing genocide of the Ukrainian people” before drawing comparisons between the current war and its own history.
“Today, millions of Ukrainians are (being) forcibly removed, killed, or are fleeing their homelands. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla, Walla Walla, and Cayuse experienced similar assaults on our people, our land and our sovereign rights in the 1850’s,” the press release states. Our homelands were invaded and many of our people killed during that time. The CTUIR ultimately ceded 6.4 million acres of our lands and resources to the United States in the Treaty of 1855, and some of these lands were illegally entered by non-Indian settlers prior to the ratification of the Treaty by the United States Congress in 1859.”
In an interview, Bobbie Conner, a tribal historian and the director of the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, said the treaty was supposed to protect the tribes from encroachment and violence from settlers, but that’s not what happened in 1856.
That year, Shaw attacked the encampment killing approximately 60 people — men, women, children and elders — in the process. The infantry then proceeded to destroy their homes and confiscate their horses. While contemporary accounts described it as a battle and lionized Shaw and his Army, Conner said “massacre” was the more appropriate term.
“These unprovoked attacks on peaceful, coexisting people are exactly in my mind a parallel of what is happening now,” she said. “Only the armaments and the methods and the wholesale slaughter or annihilation of people is much more exponentially damaging.”
Conner further explained how violence from Western settlers and the U.S. government inflicted against American Indian are often mislabeled “cultural conflicts.” but were more about power and land.
“Rarely did anybody who pointed a gun at us and gave us an ultimatum or fired at us before giving an ultimatum have any comprehension of our culture,” she said. “You would have to know something to have a conflict with our culture. It is, historically, extremely likely that they knew nothing of our culture, but deemed that their superiority not only in power, but with divine intervention and military force, that they had the right to do what they did. It’s a question that applies today. What right does Putin have to conduct his actions? Justifications matter not because it is genocidal.”
Conner said she thinks Americans understand the stakes of Ukraine’s sovereignty. She recalled how she recently spoke with another tribal employee who could trace her lineage to Kherson, the Ukrainian region that was recently claimed by the Russians. She hopes the lesson people take away from Ukraine and the history of the CTUIR is a better understanding of the human condition.
“There's an artificial construct, that many of us are of a different race,” she said. ”There is only one race: the human race. I do not have the right to do to my neighbor what is happening there. Nor do my neighbors have the right to do it to me.”
