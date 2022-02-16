MISSION — A payment of $590 million is going to Indian Tribes affected by the opioid crisis. Some of that is going to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton.
The drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the opioid distributors AmerisourceBergan, McKesson and Cardinal Health have outlined a payment scheduled under the terms of a proposed settlement filed earlier this month, according to a press release Tuesday, Feb. 15, from CTUIR.
“The news of the settlement is a big step in forward movement on increased resources for our communities that are effected by the Opioid epidemic,” Yellowhawk CEO Aaron Hines said in the press release. “Having a voice in the conversation is important for our tribal communities. We continue to have hope we can get our community the help and resources that are needed.”
The plaintiffs’ Tribal Leadership Committee reported the Native American population has suffered some of the worst consequences of the opioid epidemic of any population in the United States. For this reason, tribal governments have had to spend considerable funds to cover the costs of the crisis, including increased costs for health care, social services, child welfare, law enforcement and other tribal government services.
“We are not solving the opioid crisis with this settlement, but we are getting critical resources to tribal communities to help address the crisis,” said Steve Skikos the attorney representing the CTUIR in this case.
One study cited in the settlement found Native Americans have had the highest per capita rate of opioid overdose of any population group in 2015. The CTUIR filed suit against 14 distributors and manufacturers in 2018.
One of the broader goals in filing suit was to ensure tribes are at the table to represent its own interests, according to the press release. In the tobacco settlements of the 1990s, tribes were not parties to those cases. As a result, the tobacco settlement did not have any direct payment for tribes. States instead counted tribal populations into the state’s numbers, which bolstered their settlements. Now, tribes are parties at the settlement table and securing direct payments to provide tribally driven services for our community.
“We are deeply concerned by the effect the opioid epidemic is having on our community,” Board of Trustees Chair Kat Brigham said in the release. “We have seen the impact in our programs. Yellowhawk Behavioral Health, Children & Family Services, our law enforcement and our foster-care systems are all deeply affected by those struggling with addiction. The board of trustees has had a goal for many years to end this crisis and we are determined to do so. We will use this funding opportunity to start to heal our families.”
All federally recognized tribes in the U.S. will be able to participate in the settlements, even if they did not participate in the initial litigation. Tribes and tribal organizations receiving payments will be required to use the money to deal with the impacts of the opioid epidemic in their communities.
Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone and morphine. The misuse of and addiction to opioids can lead to overdose and deaths. Heroin and fentanyl overdoses are driving the recent and rapid increase in opioid-related deaths throughout the U.S., including Indian Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.