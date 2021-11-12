Harley Gone, 12, closes his eyes as he receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Angie Dearing during a vaccination clinic for teenagers May 15, 2021, at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center in Mission. Yellowhawk will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible children aged 5 to 11 Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Only Yellowhawk eligible patients and children of people employed by tribal entities are eligible for the vaccine
MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Saturday, Nov. 13, will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at immunizing kids aged 5 to 11.
The clinic will be at Yellow Tribal Health Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation starting at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, according to Yellowhawk Interim Chief Executive Officer Aaron Hines.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 29 for emergency use among children, will be available at the clinic.
Only Yellowhawk eligible patients and children of people employed by tribal entities are eligible for the vaccine. People interested in the shot can call the health center to schedule their appointment.
Hines said the health center has scheduled more than 50 appointments. He said the total is a good start, but said some people might still be hesitant to have their children immunized. He encouraged residents to call Yellowhawk health officials if they have questions about the shot.
Hines said it’s the health center’s goal to ensure residents receive accurate information regarding COVID-19 immunizations and combat the spread of misinformation.
He said the health center is trying to bring immunizations to as many youth as possible ahead of the holidays, when residents are traveling and gathering in groups, increasing the risk of infection.
Hines said he expects to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases following the holidays. That makes it even more important for people to get vaccinated, he said.
The health center will hold another vaccine clinic on Dec. 4, aimed at providing second doses for the kids vaccinated on Nov. 13.
Hines said he expects the health center will open up vaccine eligibility to broader groups of kids soon. In March, the tribes extended eligibility to area teens, including non-Indians, to help improve immunization rates as schools reopened.
