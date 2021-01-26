MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced that Kayak Public Transit and The LOOP has partnered with Umatilla and Morrow County to begin planning new transportation services to the city of Boardman and the Port of Morrow, according to a news release from tribal officials on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The newest phase announced by CTUIR intends to “determine routes, schedules, potential bus stop locations, as well as develop capital and operational budgets,” the news release said.
“The purpose of the project is to provide safe and reliable transportation options to one of the region’s largest employment centers,” the news release said.
The project is funded by the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund, a statewide effort to improve and expand public transportation as part of the Keep Oregon Moving bill (HB 2017).
The press release encouraged the public to voice their opinions and feedback on the expansion project at “multiple opportunities” over the coming months.
Kayak Public Transit, which is operated by CTUIR, is an agency that provides transportation options to seventeen communities in four counties in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington. It is funded through the State of Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Federal Transit Administration (FTA), grant money, and local and Tribal dollars, the news release said.
