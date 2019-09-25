PENDLETON — A former member of the tribal board of trustees for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has filed a lawsuit against the CTUIR over her removal from the board.
The board voted unanimously on Aug. 5 to vacate Sally Kosey's seat, stating that she was not a resident of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and was therefore unqualified to serve. The seat will be up for election in November.
In a statement released through her attorneys Wednesday, Kosey said her removal was illegal based on an "incorrect interpretation of the Umatilla Constitution that even the Tribe’s own lawyers previously rejected." She said she lives within the boundaries of the reservation as defined in Article 1 of the Treaty of 1855, but the board was using the diminished boundaries under the Umatilla Allotment Act.
The constitution does not specify which set of boundaries should be used to determine residency, according to an article by the Confederated Umatilla Journal.
The lawsuit also asserts that the board had amended the election code to give themselves power to determine whether someone is qualified to serve on the board, but under the Umatilla Constitution, only the general council can remove a board member.
Kosey is represented by Anthony Broadman and Ryan Dreveskracht of Galanda Broadman PLLC.
