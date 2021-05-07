MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have removed a barrier to obtaining tribal housing.
In a Tuesday, May 4, press release, the Tribes announced they had amended their housing department’s drug elimination policy to allow tribal members to test positive for marijuana during the application process.
The press release noted that cannabis was still illegal on the reservation, but changing the policy was an acknowledgment that marijuana was legal to consume in Oregon and Washington and THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis, can stay in a person’s system for weeks or longer.
The rule is narrow in application: The CTUIR will screen for drugs during the application process, and drugs that are illegal under federal or tribal law still can’t be possessed or consumed while living in tribal housing.
