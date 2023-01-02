MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation won a two-year $434,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration–National Integrated Drought Information System to develop a Drought Early Warning System and build tribal resilience to drought.

“After the 2015 year of extraordinary drought and last year’s drought in the spring and summer, this project will help CTUIR address future droughts and inform the community of conditions related to drought and the First Foods,” said Kate Ely, project lead and hydrologist in CTUIR’s Water Resources Program.

