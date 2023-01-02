MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation won a two-year $434,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration–National Integrated Drought Information System to develop a Drought Early Warning System and build tribal resilience to drought.
“After the 2015 year of extraordinary drought and last year’s drought in the spring and summer, this project will help CTUIR address future droughts and inform the community of conditions related to drought and the First Foods,” said Kate Ely, project lead and hydrologist in CTUIR’s Water Resources Program.
Developing the DEWS will be a team effort with many people involved including CTUIR’s Department of Natural Resources, Office of Information and Technology, Public Works and Public Safety, as well as other tribes, state and federal agencies, tribal members and local communities.
From time immemorial, tribal people have been intricately linked to the First Foods (water, salmon, big game, roots and berries). The First Foods gave themselves to the people, and in return, the people take care of the First Foods — a reciprocal partnership. To build tribal drought resilience, the CTUIR will develop a culturally relevant DEWS to ensure the long-term security of the First Foods, economic activities, and groundwater supplies to meet domestic, commercial, municipal, and irrigation uses on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
With this project, the CTUIR plans to conduct research, address drought variability, forecast its onset and recovery, plan for mitigation and share this information with the reservation community, other tribes, state and federal agencies and the broader environmental and scientific communities. To accomplish these objectives, the CTUIR proposes five steps:
1) Develop a DEWS “dashboard” with regional and new indices for First Foods.
2) Develop a conservation plan.
3) Expand monitoring to springs in the upper Umatilla River Basin and groundwater in the southern portion of the reservation.
4) Drill two new monitoring wells, one shallow and one deep, in the south part of the reservation.
5) Develop indices for groundwater and other First Foods.
“Ideally, the DEWS dashboard will provide one-stop shopping for drought conditions and forecasts, both local and regional,” Ely said.
Drought indicators or indices are used to detect onset and end of drought and come from time-series data such as rain, snow, soil moisture, streamflow, groundwater levels or anything measurable that is affected by climate.
Partners in the project include the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, the National Weather Service in Pendleton, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Department of Agriculture — Agricultural Research Service, and the Umatilla Indian Reservation community. This project and its anticipated accomplishments will enable the CTUIR to strengthen resilience to drought and climate change.
